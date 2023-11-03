'God will help NPP to break the 8' - Diana Asamoah

Pulse Ghana

When asked about the chances of the NPP breaking the 8 she said, “It shall come to pass and God will help us [NPP] to break the 8 and continue the governance in Jesus' name!”

She added, “With the rate of the dollar, God has been good to us because the whole world was battling with COVID-19 so hardship exists everywhere. We are now striving to recover the economy.

“The foreign countries are using revenue from taxes to improve the country. In Ghana, if you decide to tax the people, the way and manner they would insult the government. I pay taxes all the time. So Ghanaians should exercise patience for the government to put measures in place to stabilize the economy.”

Diana Asamoah stated that she does not support any candidate in the NPP primaries and stressed that she would be fine with whoever emerges as the winner.

“God chooses king so whoever wins I am fine with it,” she said.

The NPP primaries is scheduled for November 4, 2023.

