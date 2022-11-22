This was disclosed by Ghanaian blogger, Gh Hyper, who works closely with the Ghanaian socialite arrested in the UK. Hajia 4 Reall was arrested whilst she was returning from London to Ghana.
Hajia 4 Real is traumatised after UK arrest; GH Hyper gives latest update [Watch]
Hajia 4 Reall is going through serious trauma over her arrest in the UK and the negative comments from Ghanaians.
Speaking about her arrest, Gh Hyper said "latest Mona is in the UK, she is going about doing what she is supposed to do. She will come out to say something or we will release a communique, it will come with a video for you people to know she's ok".
According to Gh Hyper, Hajia 4 Reall is however demoralized because of the comments from Ghanaians about her arrest.
"Just that whatever happened it has really demoralized her because the way Ghanaians treated her wasn't the best because look at somebody that you people claim she is a prostitute, Ghanaians took her that she is a prostitute, and she managed to veer off from that to do something on her own," he said.
The blogger in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie argued that "look at her music career, when she started people were like 'argh what is she doing?' but as time goes on, people are falling in love with her craft, she was fast rising and you people decided to clamp her down like this"
According to Gh Hyper, Hajia 4 Reall has been released from custody. "She is home in the U.K, lawyers are talking to her, she is traumatized so it's been advised that family friends should hold with calls" he added.
