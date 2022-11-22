RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Hajia 4 Real is traumatised after UK arrest; GH Hyper gives latest update [Watch]

Hajia 4 Reall is going through serious trauma over her arrest in the UK and the negative comments from Ghanaians.

Hajia 4Real
Hajia 4Real

This was disclosed by Ghanaian blogger, Gh Hyper, who works closely with the Ghanaian socialite arrested in the UK. Hajia 4 Reall was arrested whilst she was returning from London to Ghana.

Recommended articles

Speaking about her arrest, Gh Hyper said "latest Mona is in the UK, she is going about doing what she is supposed to do. She will come out to say something or we will release a communique, it will come with a video for you people to know she's ok".

Hajia 4Real
Hajia 4Real Pulse Ghana

According to Gh Hyper, Hajia 4 Reall is however demoralized because of the comments from Ghanaians about her arrest.

"Just that whatever happened it has really demoralized her because the way Ghanaians treated her wasn't the best because look at somebody that you people claim she is a prostitute, Ghanaians took her that she is a prostitute, and she managed to veer off from that to do something on her own," he said.

The blogger in a conversation with Kwame Dadzie argued that "look at her music career, when she started people were like 'argh what is she doing?' but as time goes on, people are falling in love with her craft, she was fast rising and you people decided to clamp her down like this"

According to Gh Hyper, Hajia 4 Reall has been released from custody. "She is home in the U.K, lawyers are talking to her, she is traumatized so it's been advised that family friends should hold with calls" he added.

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Afrobeats titans, Davido and Wizkid

Wizkid pays tribute to Davido at his MSG Madison Square garden concert

King Promise: Scaling heights with an African identity. (emPawa)

King Promise reacts to Samini’s rants about Black Stars’ official anthem

Celebrities reacts to Blacks Stars win

Team no ay3 yie oo - Ghanaian celebrities react to Black Stars win over Switzerland

Okomfo Kolegae and His wife

Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolege loses wife and baby during childbirth