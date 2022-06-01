I am going through hard times - Cwesi Oteng finally admits

Qweci Oteng says he threw his weight behind Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo because he had great belief in his policies and vision for the country.

However, the singer now has taken a different stand as he holds nothing but intense regret for his belief in the 'president' in a new interview he granted on Hitz Fm.

“Openly declaring my support for a political party came with some regrets. I thought Free SHS was something to commend but it ended up being crap in people’s eyes.", he stated.

“I am going through hard times. Very difficult times. I won’t say the government has failed but I think things can be done better. People are saying exactly what they are feeling. They are going through the situation. They are not trees.” Qweci Oteng added.

Cweci Oteng was also one of the strong voices that backed the introduction of the E-levy before finally admitting to the serious economic hardships in the country.

In the interview, he asserted that he feels happy whenever he is taxed by his service provider.

The gospel artiste mentioned that people are always tagged to a political party anytime they express their opinion about policies or address issues going on in a country.

He explained that this, however, has got nothing to do with him fighting for what he believes in.

Qweci Oteng also stated that was never rewarded for publicly declaring his support for the ruling party, New Patriotic Party, NPP.

The singer claimed that the only reward he got from the party was a ‘relationship’.

“I have a relationship with the NPP. I can decide that I want to meet the President and make an effort to see him,” he said.