'I charge GHC30,000 per Instagram post' - Efia Odo

She was talking about how she makes a living since moving permanently to Ghana on Okay FM last Friday when she made this revelation.

She said she rented at Golden Tulip for three months when she first arrived in Ghana and later moved to Adjiringanor. She, however, realized she was just throwing her money around.

Efia Odo said she moved to her mother’s uncompleted house and finished it, but it took some time because she wasn’t into prostitution or fraud to make quick money.

“I rented for three months at Golden Tulip when I first came to Ghana. And then I was renting on Adjiringanor road,” she told Halifax on Okay Fm. “And something said why should I be renting when I can use the money to finish my mother's house.”

“So, I moved into my mum's house. When I moved in, there was nothing in the house but I stayed there. That's what I did and it took a long time because, as I said, I'm not a prostitute and I'm not into fraud.”

Talking about her source of income and how much she charges per Instagram post, she disclosed: “I'm an actress, and now I'm starting a clothing line. I also collaborate with other brands, I'm a brand ambassador and influence other brands. I take USD 5,000 per post on my Instagram page but's also negotiable.”