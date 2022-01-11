'I did some drugs' - Majid Michel opens on past life addictions

According to Majid who was speaking on Joy FM's Gospel show, ‘The Reason is Jesus’, he consumed narcotics until he decided to turn over a new leaf to become a staunch Christian.

“I used to go out to drink, go and booze, we go and smoke, get into fights on the streets. So I did some drugs; we tried something to see how it goes," he told Fiifi Forson, the host of the Sunday show.

Speaking about how addiction to alcohol and drugs nearly wrecked, he advised that "friends are critical. If you are a young guy, be careful in choosing them because your friends are very critical in your life.”