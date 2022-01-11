RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I did some drugs' - Majid Michel opens on past life addictions

Selorm Tali

Majid Michel has made a shocking revelation about his past life.

Majid Michel

The Ghanaian actor who has been become an evangelist for some years now has disclosed that he once lived a street life of smoking, doing drugs and engaging in fights.

According to Majid who was speaking on Joy FM's Gospel show, ‘The Reason is Jesus’, he consumed narcotics until he decided to turn over a new leaf to become a staunch Christian.

Majid Michel on set of 'The Mad Man I love' ece-auto-gen

I used to go out to drink, go and booze, we go and smoke, get into fights on the streets. So I did some drugs; we tried something to see how it goes," he told Fiifi Forson, the host of the Sunday show.

Speaking about how addiction to alcohol and drugs nearly wrecked, he advised that "friends are critical. If you are a young guy, be careful in choosing them because your friends are very critical in your life.”

Majid Michel over the past few years has been preaching the Gospel which came as a surprise to most of his followers. However, he notes that “I’ve always known God all my life. There was no turning point. Since I remember being aware in life, I have known God".

