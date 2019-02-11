She said they kept each other’s phones for a week as part of a transparency test they both agreed to take.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, she said it happened before she got married to the rapper.

“We decided to do a transparency test where he took my phone home for a week and I took his. We didn’t die, nothing happened and decided to be very transparent with each other,” Annica stated.

“He also told me that he’s been in the relationship business for a while but he was older and knew more than before.”

She said that she has never felt insecure with the rapper because they are both very open with each other.

“…he [Okyeame Kwame] told me if I hear anything about him I was not comfortable with, I should speak to him,” she added.

Okyeame Kwame and Annica got married in 2009 and are currently blessed with two children.

Not only is Annica a wife, she is also the personal, business and brands manager for her husband.