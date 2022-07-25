I have found my husband - Berla Mundi crushes on BBNaija's Sheggz

After he was introduced on Sunday, July 24, 2022, his accent got much attention including that of popular Ghanaian media personality, Berla Mundi.

Berla Mundi revealed that she has finally found the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with. She was rooting for Shegzz.

According to the TV personality, Sheggz after appearing in the house is turning her ovaries.

Berla's comment comes after the newly unveiled Season 7 of the reality show dubbed Level Up was held on Saturday & Sunday, July 23, 24 after all the housemates were introduced and ushered into the house.

She disclosed that Sheggz's accent and his bad boy vibes have won her over and she wouldn’t miss this chance in grabbing him for herself.

"I have found my hosbannnn 😍😍😍 and he is a professional footballer.... with a sexy accent and bad boy vibes .... my ovaries 😩 Shegzz!!!" she wrote on her Twitter page.

The seventh season of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show premiered on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Themed 'Level Up' this season's housemates will be battling and competing for the grand prize of N100M worth of gifts for the next 71 days.