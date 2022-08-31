Shatta Michy turns TV presenter; announces new relationship on her new show (WATCH)

During the show, a conversation popped up about Shatta Wale's 'On Gad' song and she said the track by her ex-fiance is her favourite Ghanaian song at the moment.

Her guest, DJ Azonto, remarked that she must still be in love with Shatta Wale and she said that is not true. She went on to disclose that "Oh, the thing is, I have a new boyfriend so I don’t think of him [Shatta Wale] much".

Asked to mention the name of her new boyfriend, Michy said “stop! Eii! You want to put me into trouble,” amidst laughter whilst gesturing in silence, with her index finger placed on her lips.

Shatta Wale and Michy are now co-parenting. The estranged love birds broke up in January 2019 after the dancehall artiste proposed to her on stage at his Reign concert on October 13, 2018.