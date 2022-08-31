The Ghanaian socialite is now TV host. This comes after she has accepted a new job offer with Movement TV a subsidiary of Wontumi TV owned by Chairman Wontumi the regional Chairman of NPP in the Ashanti Region.
Shatta Michy turns TV presenter; announces new relationship on her new show (WATCH)
Shatta Michy is officially not single as she has announced that she’s in a new romantic relationship.
Recommended articles
During the show, a conversation popped up about Shatta Wale's 'On Gad' song and she said the track by her ex-fiance is her favourite Ghanaian song at the moment.
Her guest, DJ Azonto, remarked that she must still be in love with Shatta Wale and she said that is not true. She went on to disclose that "Oh, the thing is, I have a new boyfriend so I don’t think of him [Shatta Wale] much".
Asked to mention the name of her new boyfriend, Michy said “stop! Eii! You want to put me into trouble,” amidst laughter whilst gesturing in silence, with her index finger placed on her lips.
Shatta Wale and Michy are now co-parenting. The estranged love birds broke up in January 2019 after the dancehall artiste proposed to her on stage at his Reign concert on October 13, 2018.
Both lovers who have a 6-year-old son together accused each of cheating and domestic violence.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh