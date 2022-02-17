'I use the ladies washroom' - Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin reveals (VIDEO)

Officially named Martin Hughes after birth, Ohemartin said she realized who she was at the age of seven because playing with the boys did not right to her. In the video below, she said she knew within her she was a girl.

Ohemartin has now appeared on The Delay Show where she has further opened up her life as a transgender. In a teaser of the interview set to be released this weekend, she has disclosed that she uses the ladies washroom.

In the video seen pulse.com.gh, Delay, the host of the show asked that "so when you go to the public restroom, do you use the female or the male washroom?" In reply, she said " the ladies".

Ohemartin Pulse Ghana

Ohemartin Pulse Ghana

Delay further asked "you have a male sex organ but you are using the female washroom. Don't you think you violate other women?" Ohemartin sighed but her further response wasn't captured as the teaser ended.

Delay sharing the teaser of the interview wrote "The cookie is about to crumble this weekend on @the_delay_show 5:30 pm on @tv3_ghana and Delay Tv YouTube My guest @ohemartin".