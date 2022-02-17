RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'I use the ladies washroom' - Ghanaian transgender Ohemartin reveals (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

Ohemartin has been born as a male but now identifies as a transgender female and living life as a lady.

Ohemartin
Ohemartin

The fast-rising Ghanaian socialite, who is a past student of an all-boys SHS, Mfantsipim School, was thrown into the spotlight in 2020 after granting pulse.com.gh an exclusive interview about her life.

Officially named Martin Hughes after birth, Ohemartin said she realized who she was at the age of seven because playing with the boys did not right to her. In the video below, she said she knew within her she was a girl.

Ohemartin has now appeared on The Delay Show where she has further opened up her life as a transgender. In a teaser of the interview set to be released this weekend, she has disclosed that she uses the ladies washroom.

In the video seen pulse.com.gh, Delay, the host of the show asked that "so when you go to the public restroom, do you use the female or the male washroom?" In reply, she said " the ladies".

Ohemartin
Ohemartin
Ohemartin
Ohemartin Ohemartin Pulse Ghana

Delay further asked "you have a male sex organ but you are using the female washroom. Don't you think you violate other women?" Ohemartin sighed but her further response wasn't captured as the teaser ended.

Delay sharing the teaser of the interview wrote "The cookie is about to crumble this weekend on @the_delay_show 5:30 pm on @tv3_ghana and Delay Tv YouTube My guest @ohemartin".

The soon to be released interview will be the second episode Delay is dropping this year after now taking the show to TV3. Her post has so far triggered mixed reactions to Ohemartin's revelation. Watch it below.

Selorm Tali

