I'll be on oxygen for now - YOLO's Drogba shares update on health struggle

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian actor John Peasah, known for his role as Drogba in the popular television series 'YOLO', has provided an update on his health.

He continues to battle a demyelinating disease, which has affected him for over two years and has recently worsened.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Peasah was seen wearing an oxygen mask.

He revealed that he is now suffering from sleep apnea, which has led doctors to supplement his oxygen supply to assist with his breathing.

This development marks another challenge in his ongoing fight against illness.

Demyelinating diseases damage the protective covering surrounding nerve fibres in the brain, optic nerves, and spinal cord.

This damage disrupts the normal flow of signals along the nerves, leading to various neurological problems. Peasah's condition has resulted in significant health issues that require costly treatment.

The actor's update has attracted attention, with many celebrities and fans expressing their sympathy and concern. As Peasah continues his treatment, he seeks financial assistance to manage the high costs associated with his care.

He recently pleaded with the Vice President to deliver on a promise he made regarding his health.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank the Vice President of the land, @mbawumia, for honouring my visit to his office and also for visiting my house and for the support,” Peasah wrote.

He continued, “I would like to say that I might look better, but inwardly, I’m in excruciating pain… this pain is not explainable. Please, I want to remind him not to forget his promise for my treatment outside. Thank you.”

The post has since attracted mixed reactions from social media users.

