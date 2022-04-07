'Increase NSS allowance, things are hard' - Habiba Sinare appeals to gov't (WATCH)

According to Habiba, her attention was drawn to the plight National Service personnel go through after playing the role of service personnel in the film. " My role Yasira, she's a National Service personnel, and it made me research more about the service scheme," she said.

"I put myself in their shoes and I want to tell them that we actually see what they are going through. I am hoping and praying the government does something about their payment," Miss Sinare said

At the press conference attended by Fred Amugi, Anthony Woode and other casts in the film, she continued that "at least if even not increasing it, their payment should be consistent, we are pleading".

In the video below, the actress emphasized that "a lot of parents have taken their wards to school hoping they start to bring something during their national service and it becomes a nightmare. I mean how much, see how the prices of everything have gone up, you can't even spend GH20 a day".