‘Is he not gay?’ - Social media react to Nana Tonardo kissing his ‘white sugar mummy’ (VIDEO)

In the captionless video, he is seen smooching the lady.

“Ur sugar mommy be that?” Instagram user ‘khofi_ranking’ asked. Actor and comedian Clemento Suarez commented: “Your money your power.”

Allegations that he is gay was brought up again.

Instagram user ‘jeff_faculty’ asked: “He no be gay?” Another user ‘mzz_natural_kukz’ also asked: “Why is he now straight?”

Last year, Nana Tonardo sparked his gay rumours after he was spotted kissing popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky while driving in town.

A few days after he was spotted with Bob, socialite Pamela Odame claimed that Nana Tonardo is gay.

Pamela Odame put him on a blast, calling him gay and even revealed that she offered Nana Tonardo GHC60 for fuel after their night out.

She said they became friends five years ago when she arrived in Ghana from Kenya, adding that she was foolish at the time.

“Tonardo was a friend when I was a fool, not this time that I’m more famous than him. It was four or five years ago,” she told Atinka TV. “I knew him through social media and we became friends. Once we went out to have fun in the club and he asked me for GHC60 for fuel. I came to Accra not long ago when we met. And I’m from Kenya, so what’s the big deal when I said I didn’t understand Twi.”

She revealed that they never dated and Tonardo’s one-night stand claim wasn’t true because nothing happened between them.

She further revealed she didn’t date him because she can’t f**k her ***hole – indirectly suggesting that Nana Tonardo is a gay.