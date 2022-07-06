Jackie Appiah became wealthy by investing in real estate - Fred Nuamah reveals

He disclosed in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM that Jackie Appiah, apart from being an actress and a brand influencer, also has investments in real estate.

He revealed that Jackie Appiah started investing in the real estate market very early in her career.

“Jackie Appiah has been blessed by God. When we were out renting apartments in Cantoments, Jackie never did so. She will not be happy with me sharing this but she has six or seven apartments across Cantonments, East Legon and Labone which she rents out to people. She stayed in her mom’s house throughout, so what do you think she was using her money for?

“Yes, she’s made money from movies and advertising, but most of her money came from renting out her apartments. She’s into real estate. While other actresses were renting apartments for 2000 cedis to live in, she was investing in her real estate business.”

Fred’s defence of his colleague comes after several individuals in the movie industry who are close to Jackie have defended her against malicious comments.