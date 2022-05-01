RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Juliet Ibrahim sadly recounts how ex-boyfriend camped and raped her every day (VIDEO)

Juliet Ibrahim has disclosed she has been camped and raped by a man she was dating.

Juliet Ibrahim for her lipsticks and lashes line

According to the actress, though she keeps telling her then-boyfriend to stop it, he still forces his way to sleep with her. "I kept saying no, stop it, stop it but he will pin me down to do whatever it is".

She further narrated that this said boyfriend will rather be smiling and saying "don't worry, and you are kissing whilst I am crying that means you are a rapist".

The mother of one recounted this chilling story whilst speaking on the 'With Chude' TV show. "I had to leave that relationship, I had to," she told the host of the show. "I fought my way out of that relationship because he even locked me up in the house," she revealed.

In an excerpt of the interview seen by pulse.com.gh, she continued that "he locked me up in the house for some days until my sister Sonia came to find me". According to Juliet to the ex-fiancée of Safo Kantanka Jnr, she was scared of the guy because he was thick tall.

"I was scared because what do I do, this guy was huge, he is taller than me and imagining someone like this pinning you down. He can raise me up and pin me against the wall. You are against the wall and you can't do anything," the actress recounted.

In the video below, she added that the rape happened every day. "It was every day and I am not happy, you seeing that I am not happy but every day. Every day he wanted to do something, that is rape".

Juliet Ibrahim did not however disclose who this ex-boyfriend of hers is. She seized the moment to advise women to speak against such forceful sexual encounters if even it is from their husbands.

"In those kinds of cases you can not even explain, who do you go and tell? Who is going to come and fight for you? At that time you are naïve but ladies you can report it now, go and report. if your husband is forcing you to do when you are not in the mood, it is rape".

Hear more from her in the video below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

