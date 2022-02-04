'Late Ebony Reigns is sad' - Father claims as he reveals how they still communicate

Asked how he communicates with her, he said "this is interesting. You know what, I am a spiritualist, I have said it and I will repeat it here, I am. Why would I say this and who is a spiritualist? You know who is a spiritualist, I am one".

Whilst speaking during the interview, he continued "and so, therefore, the method of communication with her royal majesty, Nana Hemaa Ebony is through" then he paused and said, "let me keep this anyway".

Upon query, the host of the show asked him if dreams about her and he said: " I have dreamt about her just twice but that is not where we communicate that is not our method of communication but for dreams, I have seen her twice".

However, he added that the late 'Kupe' singer who became the first female singer to grab Artiste of The Year at the VGMAs title in 2018 after winning it posthumously, has complained to him in his dreams.

"She was only asking that Dad you can't sit and watch and I felt too bad when I woke up. The Queen was cautioning me why I should fold my arms and watch what I am seeing. It's a shame anyway," he lamented.

8th February will be exactly 4 years Ebony Reigns passed. She died with two people, a friend, Franky Kuri, and a military man, Francis Atsu Vondee, who was serving as her security. However, the driver of the vehicle survived the accident after sustaining injuries.

Speaking about some of the things he is unhappy about, he said his daughter's driver's license was expired at the time of their accident. "The driver's license expired 3 years before he drove my daughter to where she was going," he told Hitz FM.