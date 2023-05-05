Lucifer and I won't allow any Gospel act to win VGMA Artist of the Year - Bulldog (WATCH)

“We will not allow any gospel artiste to win the Artiste of the Year this time" he said during an interview with Berla Mundi on Accra based Tv3.

According to him , the contest is between lucifer and God, and lucifer has won the battle.

Bulldog was giving his comments on who he thinks will win the most prestigious award of the night.

“I wish she would come back but not this year, maybe at the 34th edition. This year, if you look at what our people in the world have done as in the Stonebwoy’s and Black Sherif have done, we will not allow any gospel artiste to win the Artiste of the Year . The church of the Pentecost, Presby can all join but they will not win against lucifer. Everyone else in the world is with the guy. This is lucifer against God and God understands that we will win” he said.

This is coming at a time when a lot of people have been accusing the gospel fraternity of desperately influencing the board of the academy to secure a win.

According to Ghanaian media personality, George Nii Armah Quaye, the gospel fraternity were doing everything possible to influence the academy and board members of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) for a win.

According to George, while other musicians in other genres are working hard to get their fans to vote for them, their gospel colleagues are going about trying to influence the board.

In a facebook post on May 2, 2023, he wrote “Gospel people” going round DESPERATELY doing all they can to “INFLUENCE ” VGMA Academy and Board Members.

According to him, “Worldly” acts are focusing on their fans as should be done! When we talk p3, then Gospel people bore! Smh".

In a separate post, the former Head of Communications and Public Relations at Charterhouse, organisers of the event said: "Encourage your fans to vote! Lobby them! Push them! Beg! Implore them! Buy them credits! Get them data! Sing for them if you have to! Go from house to house if you must! Just leave the Board and Academy alone to do their work!!!"

With just a day to the main awards, nominees are busily soliciting votes from the Academy and Board members with hopes of increasing the chances winning at the 24th edition of the VGMA.