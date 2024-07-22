Many men chase me; until I get approval from God, I will never marry - Diana Asamoah

Pulse Ghana

Speaking with Empress Gifty on U-Cook on UTV, she explained that she is waiting for God's permission before entering into a relationship leading to marriage.

Diana Asamoah added that a lot of men have approached her, including men of God, but she has always turned them away because God doesn't approve of them as the one for her.

She said: “I have met a lot of men including men of God. While some of them came with genuine intentions, others were fake. Until I get an approval from God, I will never marry any of them. I will get married and have children at God's appointed time.”

Earlier this week, Diana Asamoah, who is an ardent supporter of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), lost her phone while performing at the party’s rally in Kumasi on Tuesday.

The event, held at the Jubilee Park, was to introduce Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as the party’s running mate for the 2024 elections.

During her performance, Diana Asamoah was briefly distracted and her phone was stolen.