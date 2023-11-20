I decide the shows I want to attend; I don't care about the money - Medikal says

In an interview on Bryt TV, Medikal emphasized that his success is not just about selling music but also showcasing a lifestyle. He highlighted his selectiveness when it comes to accepting show invitations, stating that if he doesn't feel like it, he won't hesitate to decline.

However, he clarified that being paid doesn't mean he'll tolerate disrespect; he decides when and where he shows up.

“I'm not just selling music, I am selling a lifestyle, I want you to understand that I have money. I am not just a regular rapper. I decide the shows I want to come to; I don't care about the money.

"If I don't feel like it, I won't come. I choose to go to where I want to go to. But I let people know that you can't disrespect me just because you’ve paid me, I choose to come when I want to," he said.

