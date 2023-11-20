ADVERTISEMENT
I decide the shows I want to attend; I don't care about the money - Medikal says

Dorcas Agambila

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, has asserted that he is unfazed by any pressure from emerging rappers.

Medikal
Medikal

He views his journey as one that started from the ground up, and his confidence in his position is rooted in the solid foundation he has built over the years.

In an interview on Bryt TV, Medikal emphasized that his success is not just about selling music but also showcasing a lifestyle. He highlighted his selectiveness when it comes to accepting show invitations, stating that if he doesn't feel like it, he won't hesitate to decline.

Medikal
Medikal Medikal unveils annual Planning and Plotting Concert with charitable focus Pulse Ghana

However, he clarified that being paid doesn't mean he'll tolerate disrespect; he decides when and where he shows up.

“I'm not just selling music, I am selling a lifestyle, I want you to understand that I have money. I am not just a regular rapper. I decide the shows I want to come to; I don't care about the money.

"If I don't feel like it, I won't come. I choose to go to where I want to go to. But I let people know that you can't disrespect me just because you’ve paid me, I choose to come when I want to," he said.

Medikal
Medikal Pulse Ghana

Medikal clarified that while being paid is a factor, it doesn't mean he will tolerate disrespect. He asserted his autonomy, stating that he chooses when and where to make appearances.

