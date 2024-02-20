ADVERTISEMENT
I took time to polish Shatta Wale up; he wasn't admirable when I met him - Michy

Dorcas Agambila

Michy, Shatta Wale's ex-girlfriend, revealed details about their early relationship, asserting her influence on his rise to fame.

Shatta Wale and Michy
Shatta Wale and Michy

The disclosure was made in reaction to recent events involving Efia Odo and Shatta Wale.

Michy declared fearlessly that Shatta Wale was not the talented artist that fans know now when she met him for the first time.

She claimed to have had a major influence on his becoming the captivating and gifted artist he is today.

“You were worthy of replacing him, or he wasn't good enough. You wouldn't have loved this guy (Shatta Wale) when I met him; we made him seem good so you would like him", Shatta Michy said throughout the conversation.

Michy made it plain that she is no longer interested in dating Shatta Wale, even if she acknowledged her impact on his rise to fame.

This information is made public amid conjecture and gossip over Shatta Wale and Efia Odo's relationship.

Michy made a scathing comment about Efia Odo, calling her a “beggar” who was enjoying the rewards of her labor.

