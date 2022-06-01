RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Moesha denies repentance confession; says God was using her to tell someone's story

Moesha Boduong has denied her confessions in her viral repentance video.

Moesha Boduong saved from suicide
Moesha Boduong saved from suicide

In July 2021, a video of Moesha Boduong confessing some of the wild things she has done for money and fame surfaced online with reports that she was saved from committing suicide.

In the video, the actress spotted in a long dress that has swept dust could be heard passionately talking about her repentance and dedicating her life to Christ. "I was so sick because the devil didn't want me to speak up," she said.

Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong Moesha Boduong Pulse Ghana

However, in a new interview, the actress is saying that all the story she shared in the video is not about her.

"She confessed that all that she said in a viral video in which she made several shocking revelations and alleged suicide attempt on top of an uncompleted building in East Legon, was not a story about her but God used her to tell the world," peacefmonline.com reports.

According to the actress in the video that went viral, she emptied her account to live a new life in Christ.

Moesha Boduong
Moesha Boduong Pulse Ghana

"I don't have anything in my account again, my car, I have sold it. Did you see I was going pick to Bolt, I don't have anything, I have given everything, I am happier than those days when you'd see me driving Range Rover and travelling around. I was not happy," she said.

In the video below, the actress advised young girls by saying that "so all these girls that looked at my lifestyle and wanted to be like me, it's not easy at all. Some of these girls go and they die because of the wrong men they sleep with. All these men do is to take our glory and give us peanuts".

