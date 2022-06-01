In the video, the actress spotted in a long dress that has swept dust could be heard passionately talking about her repentance and dedicating her life to Christ. "I was so sick because the devil didn't want me to speak up," she said.

Moesha Boduong Pulse Ghana

However, in a new interview, the actress is saying that all the story she shared in the video is not about her.

"She confessed that all that she said in a viral video in which she made several shocking revelations and alleged suicide attempt on top of an uncompleted building in East Legon, was not a story about her but God used her to tell the world," peacefmonline.com reports.

According to the actress in the video that went viral, she emptied her account to live a new life in Christ.

Pulse Ghana

"I don't have anything in my account again, my car, I have sold it. Did you see I was going pick to Bolt, I don't have anything, I have given everything, I am happier than those days when you'd see me driving Range Rover and travelling around. I was not happy," she said.