Don't celebrate your wife on Mother's Day, it's wrong - Counsellor Lutterodt (WATCH)

Speaking on Okay FM, Mr George Lutterodt explains that "it is the biggest mistake ever found on earth, how can you tell me your wife is your mother?" The controversial counsellor distinguished that "wives are mothers to the children at home and not to her husband".

Responding to Halifax Ansah-Aidoo, the host of the show who challenged his opinion, he said " even my wife doesn't have the right to wish my mother happy mother's day".

Trashing thoughts that men can celebrate their wives on Mother's Day because they suck their breasts too, Counsellor Lutterodt said "men act on nipples, babies act on breast milk, it's two different things ... any man who sucks woman's breast and tastes any liquid must ensure the woman goes to the hospital for a check-up".