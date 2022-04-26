I stayed with my husband knowing he had married another woman – Agnes Opoku Agyeman

“Upon all the problems, I refused to divorce my ex-husband because of societal pressure. I was still married to him when I heard he has married another woman.”

She further pointed out that, although she was advised to quit the marriage in the early stages by some other pastors, she decided not to because of the criticisms she might have faced.

“I was determined not to leave my matrimonial home despite all the maltreatment, I was strong to endure all the pains because of the word of God. Most importantly, I believed my ex-husband who is a pastor will be touched by God to change.”

Agnes Opoku Agyemang became a househould name in Ghana when she released her debut album, ‘Yi Madesua.’

On the back of the successes chalked by her first project, she followed up with another album called, ‘Mensan Makyi’ in 2003, which won her awards.

The award-winning gospel artiste remarried in 2019 after divorcing her ex-husband, Pastor Cudjoe, in 2011.