My record at the Accra Sports Stadium is yet to be broken – Sonnie Badu

Amidst the Wizkid -Accra Sports Stadium topic which has become an interesting conversation across Africa, UK-based Ghanaian Gospel musician Sonnie Badu shared a throwback video of his first major concert in Ghana held at the same venue.

In a post shared on his Instagram, Sonnie Badu wrote;

“ACCRA SPORTS STADIUM was one of my most emotional concerts ever… It RAINED throughout the entire concert, but no one was willing to leave… The crowd pushed and took over the concert… One day we will break our own records again”

While responding to a fan who believed Sonnie Badu was chasing clout for sharing his video amidst the Wizkid fiasco, the singer responded by saying, “lol even if I never do again, the record is still yet to be broken, let’s learn to appreciate hard work .. don’t worry I will do it again…”

Sonnie Badu’s concert dubbed Africa Worships With Sonnie Badu held in November 2014 saw huge numbers showing up for the event despite a heavy downpour that last for almost 2 hours .

This comes after Nigerian music star Wizkid was booked to perform at an event by Live Hub Entertainment, however, he did not show up.