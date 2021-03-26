She was ordered to appear in court in the case in which artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as Bulldog’ is standing trial for threatening the president.

The host of “United Showbiz” has already given her witness statements and was expected to appear before the court on Thursday, March 25, 2021, and testify, reports Angelonline.

According to the report, the prosecution team led by Chief Inspector Simon Apporsunu told the court on Thursday, March 25, 2021, that McBrown who was the host of the show where Bulldog made the pronouncements, is the first prosecution witness.

Chief Inspector Apiorsornu prayed the court to subpoena Nana Ama McBrown to come and testify as to her presence and her testimony before the court will, to a large extent, help determine the legal issues that have been raised from “United Showbiz”.

The new facts as presented by the prosecution team were that the complainants in the case are citizens and regular viewers of UTV’s “United Showbiz,” hosted by Mcbrown.

On January 9, 2021, the show was aired on UTV as usual and the accused was one of the panellists who appeared on the show, the prosecution team indicated.

“The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to pay MenzGold customers,” Chief Inspector Apiorsornu quoted Bulldog during the said show.

The Prosecutor said on January 11, this year, the Police intercepted the said video recording on the Facebook page of UTV, which attracted many comments from viewers who watched and heard the accused making those “unguided” comments.

The prosecution said on January 12, Hanson was handed over to the Police by the National Intelligence Bureau for investigations.

In the course of the investigations, Prosecution said the Police requested the original video recording from UTV and it was played to the accused and he admitted having made those comments.