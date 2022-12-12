No Ghanaian artiste can fill Accra Stadium, I only filled half - Shatta Wale (WATCH)

The turn out of the event has got social media users talking. Some netizens have been criticising Wizkid and the event organizers for not being able to fill stadium.

Whilst the conversation is ongoing, a video of Shatta Wale speaking about artistes filling the stadium has surfaced. In the video he said "As someone with experience, I said that Ghana here, nobody has done that kind of show".

"Unless it's a political rally, if it's not NPP or NDC or maybe Pastor Mensah Otabil or Pastor Chris, I am telling you people something, write it down, or Duncan Williams, or Bishop Agyin Asare, or maybe it's Kotoko and Hearts, we have never had a show like that at the stadium where you can see that the place is filled up for one artiste," he added.

Speaking about how music shows are done in the stadium, he explained that "every time we fill one side. Sometimes if you go to ask they tell you that the authorities don't want it that way because they don't want the theft to destroyed".