ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Nollywood actress in shock as Ghanaian taxi driver returns phones left in his car (VIDEO)

Selorm Tali

In a heartwarming display of honesty and integrity, a Ghanaian taxi driver has garnered praise after returning phones left behind by a prominent Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph.

Nollywood actress in shock as Ghanaian taxi driver returns phones left in his car (VIDEO)
Nollywood actress in shock as Ghanaian taxi driver returns phones left in his car (VIDEO)

The rare act of kindness comes as a shock to the Nigerian actress who now describes the Ghanaian taxi driver as an angel. The incident unfolded during her visit to her sister at a hotel in Ghana.

Recommended articles

Sharing her experience, Anita Joseph recounted the moment she realized her phones were missing, sending her into a state of worry and panic.

This photo of Anita Joseph in a bathtub is the hottest you would see today [Instagram/AnitaJoseph]
This photo of Anita Joseph in a bathtub is the hottest you would see today [Instagram/AnitaJoseph] Pulse Nigeria

"Hmmmmmm I encountered an Angel in Ghana. I went to visit my sister at her hotel 🙆‍♀️ I forgot my two phones inside this taxi and he brought it back 🥲," she expressed, reflecting on the initial shock and relief she felt," she wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

As she grappled with the potential loss of her valuable possessions, Anita Joseph found herself overwhelmed with gratitude when the Ghanaian taxi driver returned her phones with a smile. "We were outside already calling Bf we saw a taxi wave and said I’m coming 💃💃💃💃he brought it smiling chai 💓 What manner of human 💕❤️💛," she shared.

Anita Joseph's testimony serves as a reminder of the inherent goodness found in unexpected places and the impact of small acts of kindness. "Help me pray for him and wish him well 💛 You shall not see shame sir ❤️ Thank you thank yo," she expressed.

Extending her appreciation and admiration for the taxi driver's integrity, she also rewarded him with cash in the video below.

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly sharing my thoughts about everyone famous for pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment suck my pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kelvyn Boy

Kelvyn Boy says Ghanaians don’t have the ears for deep music

Yvonne Nelson and Sarkodie

‘We’re not friends’- Yvonne Nelson reveals after exposing Sarkodie in her memoir

Stonebwoy’s Daughter Jidula mesmerise fans With dance moves

'The genes are clear' - Jidula shocks dad Stonebwoy with energetic on-stage performance

EFCC arrests Bobrisky for abusing naira notes

BOB caught on the RISKY net of the law as EFCC arrests her over alleged Naira abuse