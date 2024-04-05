Nollywood actress in shock as Ghanaian taxi driver returns phones left in his car (VIDEO)

Sharing her experience, Anita Joseph recounted the moment she realized her phones were missing, sending her into a state of worry and panic.

"Hmmmmmm I encountered an Angel in Ghana. I went to visit my sister at her hotel 🙆‍♀️ I forgot my two phones inside this taxi and he brought it back 🥲," she expressed, reflecting on the initial shock and relief she felt," she wrote.

As she grappled with the potential loss of her valuable possessions, Anita Joseph found herself overwhelmed with gratitude when the Ghanaian taxi driver returned her phones with a smile. "We were outside already calling Bf we saw a taxi wave and said I’m coming 💃💃💃💃he brought it smiling chai 💓 What manner of human 💕❤️💛," she shared.

Anita Joseph's testimony serves as a reminder of the inherent goodness found in unexpected places and the impact of small acts of kindness. "Help me pray for him and wish him well 💛 You shall not see shame sir ❤️ Thank you thank yo," she expressed.