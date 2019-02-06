Yvonne Nelson shared a video of her daughter on Instagram which has left us yearning for our mummies too. The video showed baby Ryn calling for her mother after she spotted Yvonne on TV.

The little darling is seen climbing up close to the TV and endearingly touching her mother’s face on the screen. And the actress had an adorable caption to go with it.

She wrote, “My nanny just sent me this, I’m all teary. She was still sleeping when I left the house for this interview. I’m driving back home baby. Mama is coming.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE: