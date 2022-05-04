Sarkodie, Stonebwoy express disgust over terrible conditions at Korle-Bu Mortuary

GhOne TV recently revealed in a news report that mortuaries in the country are endangering the lives of those who work in them. The report highlighted the unhygienic circumstances under which mortuary workers in the foremost hospital in the country work.

After watching the report, the two artistes took to their twitter handles to let out their concerns and urged authorities in the country to take the appropriate steps to prevent any impending problems.

Sarkodie tweeted that, although he had imagined the mortuaries were not in the best conditions, the actual state of the Korle-Bu teaching hospital is worse.

“@NAkufoAddo this is a very serious issue worth tackling!!! Sad to watch! I had an idea our facilities are in bad conditions but not this bad… thank you.”

He followed up with another tweet that said, “We can’t sleep on this knowing our loved ones or ourselves might end up there one day.”

Stonebwoy also entreated those in charge at the facility to think about the welfare of the workers as the work they do is crucial.