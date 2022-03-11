Sarkodie’s contributions to African music cited in a forum at Oxford University (Watch)

This prompted a fan of his to post on Twitter that Sarkodie’s craft has no competition on the African continent.

‘The 's brand is topic of discussion at Oxford University, England. "Oxford Africa Business Forum", I don’t think there's any rap or music brand that can be compared to Sarkodie in Africa.’

In one of the videos, the moderator of the forum is heard saying, “we are going to talk about the new age in creative arts in Africa.”

In 2016, Sarkodie made Ghana proud when he delivered a speech at Harvard University.

He was invited to address a conference of students themed ‘The Art Of The Hustle’, and shared his life experiences as one of Africa’s successful musicians.