Maybe we can say if 'controversy' was a person, it would be Shatta Wale.

Accordingly, the Ghanaian dancehall act has made countless headlines but these at the particular ones that generated more buzz on news outlets and social media.

Beef with Sarkodie

Sarkodie and Shatta Wale

This year, Shatta Wale and Sarkodie's long-standing beef reached its climax when the Ghanaian rapper clapped back at the dancehall act.

Shatta Wale whilst speaking on TV3 expressed disappointment in Sarkodie for allegedly dissing him in his 'Sub Zero' freestyle. This happened during the early days of the COVID-19 outbreak and lockdown.

He said was disappointed people are dying and "stingy" Sarkodie instead of helping people is rather throwing shots at him. Sarkodie replied him with a tweet saying "Berma gyae gyimie no ... you feel say I get time to throw shot at you by this time... emotional singers".

This caused wild attention and Shatta Wale went on a rant with threats to beat Sarkodie.

Settling Beef with Sarkodie

After the tension between the pair earlier this, on Sarkodie's birthday, the pair smoked the peace pipe after the rapper whilst talking on Hitz FM was surprised with a call from Shatta Wale who wished him a happy birthday.

Shatta Wale joins Sarkodie to perform at Black Love Concert

The two spoke as good friends and move on. Later Shatta Wale joined Sarkodie to perform at his virtual show.

Virtual Faith Concert

Shatta Wale stages Faith Concert from his house

Shatta Wale broke the Internet this year with his virtual show dubbed the Faith Concert which he said was to entertain people who are lockdown at home due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The concert was streamed from Shatta Wale’s ship house residence inside East Legon, saw the dancehall act performing with a live band for over an hour and it gathered over 130,000 viewers from around the world during its broadcast.

Sacking Militants

Shatta Wale and his militants at some point in the year also swept headlines after he came out to announce that he has sacked all of them except Captan.

According to him, the Militants – which included Joint 77, Natty Lee, Addi Self are lazy, talentless, bad investment and can’t write good songs. He announced their sack during a Facebook live rant which went viral.

After the sack, Shatta Wale and Joint 77 clashed during a Hitz FM interview. Before the interview ended, Shatta Wale who joined the interview via phone call, sent people to go and retrieve a car he gifted Joint 77.

Meeting Beyonce

Shatta Wale thanks Beyonce for believing in his talent

Beyonce after featuring Shatta Wale on her Lion King album in 2019, followed it with a music film titled Black Is King. The project which is made up of official music videos from the album as well featured Shatta Wale.

In the 'Already' video, Shatta Wale was captured with Beyonce. Fans then became shocked as to when and how Shatta Wale met the American singer and that stirred wild reactions online.

According to him, he secretly travelled to America to shoot the video with Beyonce but some fans doubt his claims with opinions that the video and a picture of Shatta Wale and Beyonce is a product of high tech editing.

Soundclash Face-Off

Shatta Wale courted massive attention in this year when he faced his upon time arch-rival, Stonebwoy, in a soundclash concert.

The face-off became the first time the two dancehall acts mounted the same stage to battle each other lyrically after they smoked the peace pipe in 2019.

The battle between the two lasted for weeks in the media space with related stories.

Alleged GH2m Deal With EXIM bank

In November 2020, reports that State-owned EXIM bank allegedly paid the dancehall act GH2m to be its brand's ambassador.

According to NDC MP, Ras Mubarak, who raised an alarm on the alleged payment, though he doesn't have any issue with Shatta Wale being used for the Bank's campaign, he doesn't think he deserves that much.

Ras Mubarak

The report sparked debate across the media landscape with myriads of comments as the likes of George Quaye defended the idea that Shatta Wale deserves that much against others who argue that the money is too much.

Meanwhile, the EXIM Bank has denied paying the dancehall act GH2m but did not also reveal how much was paid to the artiste for the deal.

Shattabration

Shatta Wale all white birthday bash

Shatta Wale marked his birthday this year in a grand style. The dancehall held a birthday dinner event dubbed Shattabration.

The dinner happened at Shatta Wale's East Legon ship house, whereas part for the preparation covered his infamous swimming pool to turn his compound into a spacious venue for the event.

A lot of Ghanaian celebrities like Medikal, Fella Makafui, D Black, Nikki Samonas, Hajia 4 Real, Salma Mumin among were present the dinner that got social media talking.

HAJIA BINTU SONG/VIDEO

Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu

Just when the year 2020 was ending, Shatta Wale came up something new that shook social media. The Dancehall hall act decided to do a song inspired by curvy TikTok star, Hajia Bintu.

The song was titled 'Hajia Bintu' and it featured Captan and Ara B his prodigal son who has reunited with him after they seperated for sometime.

Shatta Wale and Hajia Bintu caused traffic on social after a video of the curvaceous TikTok star on set with the dancehall act went viral with fans having a lot to say.

Social media goes crazy over Hajia Bintu meeting Shatta Wale

Performance At Peter Amewu's Victory Concert

Peter Amewu victory concert

In what passes to be Shatta Wale's last major performance in 2020, the 'Hajia Bintu' singer headed to Hohoe, where he headlined Peter Amewu's Victory Concert.

The concert was organized by Ghana's Energy Minister to celebrate his historic win as an NPP MP-elect for the constituency.

Shatta Wale thrilled his Hohoe fans at that show which also saw the MInister joining him on stage to show off his grinding skills as he danced with some female fans.