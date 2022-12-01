Shatta Wale kneels to apologise to event sponsor for failing to perform

“It's unfortunate what happened, but you are the CEO I will let the man (Shatta Wale) himself speak,” Bola said.

Right after the ace broadcaster ended his speech, the ‘On God’ artiste quickly knelt before the Executive Director of Total Family Health Organisation and brand owner of Ebony Condoms, Joseph Addo-Yobo, to apologise for missing a show they had billed him to be a star performer for.

Before Shatta Wale could bend both his knees, Addo-Yobo held the musician and asked him to take his seat while expressing shock at Shatta's actions and demeanour and and the lady among them who stated that it was unnecessary wasn’t the reason for their gathering.

The” Gringo” hitmaker had been billed to perform at the Hogbetsotso Beach Rave festival in Tegbi in the Volta Region, an event sponsored by Ebony Condoms on November 8, 2022.

According to reports, Shatta who was billed as the headliner of the event had made it to the town for the festival, however, due to a scuffle between him and one of the event organiser about an appearance for an interview, Shatta left.

It was said to be a chaotic scene as disappointed fans who were gathered at the venue attacked some organisers by pelting stones at them and destroying their gadgets.

After days of silence, Shatta has taken to social media to state reasons for his absence on stage.

Stating his own side of the story, the Dancehall artiste expressed that he was disrespected by the organizers.

Hitting on his point, Shatta asserted that he was driven directly to a radio station to grant an interview when he already had an agreement with organizers that he would not participate in such an arrangement or even greet any chief.

He added that one of the organizers threatened to withhold his accommodation if he fails to grant the interview and that was when he took off.