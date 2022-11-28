Some artists are refusing to feature on my songs – Smallgod

Smallgod during an interview with Amansan Krakye on Kastle FM said even after a series of contact with some of these artists to feature in his songs, the feedback from them was not encouraging.

“It starts from the beat so I sit with the producers and we bring the idea together, how we want to create the beat, where I want the drums, where I want the keys, guitar, and horns,” Smallgod said on Kastle FM.

“So once we’re creating that then I start to figure out what artiste goes on that beat so when we finish creating the beats then I reach out to the artiste,” he added on the Kastle Entertainment Show.

“Obviously I play the beat to them and find out if they are interested to come on the beat and most of the time they say yes but sometimes they say no,” he added.

Nana Kwame Appiasei known professionally as Smallgod, is a Ghanaian music entrepreneur, culture and streetwear connoisseur for years who has finally taken a leap of faith to be an artist. His contributions to the Ghanaian music industry have earned him numerous accolades, the most prominent being, 'Abonten Father.

Smallgod has always been a people person and in the limelight. This has led to him being referred to as the 'Accra President.' He's the first point of contact for foreign artists coming into Ghana, and Ghanaian artists going to the diaspora.