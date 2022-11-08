Strika from “Beast of No Nation” returns to the streets as a coconut seller

Pulse Ghana

He has occasionally been in the news for not being able to make good use of the fame he got from starring in the international movie, ‘Beast of No Nation’

Well, the young actor has once again been spotted in a new video selling coconut in a wheelbarrow. In the video, the born star has to push a wheelbarrow containing coconut for his daily bread.

This is not the first time the young actor has been spotted on the streets in Accra. In 2018, entertainment journalist, Caleb Nii Boye saw him in town and led the charge to get him off the streets.

In a report sighted on Ghana weekend.com Strika revealed his managers had not given him an amount of $30,000 which was paid to him by the producers of the ‘Best of No Nation’.

Strika in an interview said he would rather learn a trade than go back to the classroom.

Further reports from the headteacher of the Cape Coast Montessori also said he was engaged in drugs at that time and was recalcitrant.

Several years ago, when the news initially broke, the media and other interested parties offered to assist the young guy get back on his feet, but nothing ever came of it.

‘Beasts of No Nation’ is a 2015 American war drama film written, co-produced, and directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, who acted as his own cinematographer, about a young boy who becomes a child soldier as his country goes through a horrific war.

Shot in Ghana and starring Idris Elba, Abraham Attah, Ama K. Abebrese, Grace Nortey, David Dontoh, and Opeyemi Fagbohungbe, the film is based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Uzodinma Iweala the book itself being named after a Fela Kuti album.