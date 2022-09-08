'Tell Ghanaians about our threesomes' - Nana Tonardo dares Afia Schwarzenegger (WATCH)

Before this, Afia Schwarzenegger claimed that Nana Tornado has been sleeping with a popular Ghanaian man of God. She however did not mention the name of the said man of God.

In a video Nana Tornado has shared on Instagram after Afia's allegations, he claimed that the said pastor wanted to engage in a threesome with him, but he declined. Accordingly, he dared Afia to mention the preacher's name, so that he will willingly tell Ghanaians the rest of the story.

“Afia and I have done so many things in this life that we are in. For those who have taken this as a world cup and are fighting for her, you have no idea. Afia, I have told you already and I am saying it again, if you are woman enough, mention the pastor's name and I will explain the rest to Ghanaians.

“Afia, tell Ghanaians that that pastor you claim to have given me money in Kumasi used to sleep with you. Make Ghanaians aware that that pastor you said gave me GHC30,000 that you mentioned, wanted you and me to have a threesome with him," Tonardo said.

He continued that “mention the pastor’s name if you are confident enough, and I will explain the rest. I have told Ghanaians to take their mouths off my case with Afia. Afia and I have done so many things in our lives. Afia, if you are explaining to Ghanaians explain it well".

Nana Tonardo detailed that he rejected having a threesome with Afia and the pastor because of the preacher's title and who he was.

“Don't sit there and throw dust in the eyes of Ghanaians. Make Ghanaians aware that the pastor wanted you and me to have a threesome with him because this is something we have been doing. As we walk around, naturally, we are cheap.