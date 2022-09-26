Usher after his stage performance introduced Oxlade, Pheelz and Tiwa Savage on stage before leaving stage. This act did not really sit well with some Ghanaians as they register their displeasure about the situation.
This can't happen in Nigeria - Criss Waddle drags Usher for sharing stage with Nigerian artists
Ghanaian rap artiste, Criss Waddle has reacted after American RnB artist, Usher Raymond introduced Nigerian artistes on stage during the Global Citizen Festival held in Accra, Ghana.
Criss Waddle in reaction to this penned down his displeasure about Usher projecting Nigerian musicians in Ghana.
According to him, there were a couple of Ghanaian musicians Usher Raymond could have projected on stage but he chose to project Nigerian musicians in Ghana, this he finds very unfortunate and displeasing.
He has since the arrival of Usher lamented why the musician has failed to promote anything Ghana on his social media.
To Criss Waddle, this is a clear indication of the weakness in the Ghana Music Industry and the fact that the plugs in Ghana do not want the industry to grow.
Criss Waddle is worried because this can never be replicated in Nigeria when artistes from another country will be introduced by the headline artiste.
He wrote; This Usher thing I was saying yesterday and still had minor minded people not getting the point, woke up to find out Usher brought on stage, Oxlade, Tiwa and Pheelz at an event held in Ghana. when we have Ghanaian arts he could have projected
The Global Citizen Festival which was held at the Independence Square in Accra saw thousands of Ghanaians at the square to support Ghanaian music. The event saw a number of big stars in the music scene performing such as Usher Raymond, Stormzy, Pheelz, Tiwa Savage, Tems, Oxlade, Sarkodie, Kwesi Arthur, Yaw Tog, Stonebwoy and other musicians.
