‘Too much branding made them give you flask as award’ – Shatta Wale teases Sarkodie fans

The award, which was organised by ‘Dr’ Kwame Fordjour and labelled as a UN-backed award, was later found to be fraudulent.

Speaking to KalyJay on Twitter Spaces on Friday, Shatta Wale touched on the subject of branding and made a joke about Sarkodie’s fan base.

“Branding has taken people to places. But let me tease Sark Nation small, you people brand too much. The branding made them give you flask [as award],” he joked while cracking up the audience with laughter.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale also encouraged the LGBTQ+ community in Ghana to live their lives to the fullest despite a push by the majority of lawmakers to pass the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Reacting to the bill, the “Ayoo” hitmaker has said he doesn’t discriminate against the LGBT community and that his fan base is made up of gays and lesbians.

“I have fans who are lesbians, I have fans who are gays. I f**king love gays. Recently, I was being [inaudible] by gays. I was like, wow, 'this guy is my bestie.' Are you getting what I'm saying? I don't discriminate. I get mad with issues like this because our leaders travel outside the country and everything is okay there,” he said.

“We want to go to Europe, America and the rest...the world is developing. Nobody should sit on anybody's freedom. That's why sometimes when I do some things and people blame me, I go like ‘yo, I want to feel free.’”

Shatta Wale added: “If the government is finding it difficult to take a decision on [anti-LGBTQ+ bill], it's their problem. I will tell every gay or lesbian around the world that feel free and live your life. Let's listen to good music. Shatta Wale loves you all. We shouldn't worry about the system. Do it because the system isn't even helping the musicians.”