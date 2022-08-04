Tracey Boakye throws back to wedding day; says 'I’m the happiest woman right now'

According to Tracey Boakye who once spoke against getting married in an interview with blogger Zion Felix, she is the happiest woman in the world right now because of her marriage.

The mother of two said this as she shared a photo to mark the one-week commemoration of her wedding. "Exactly a week ago by this time 😊. Thank you Jesus 🙏🏿. I’m the happiest woman right now!!!," she wrote.

Before their union, Tracey has been known for dating her infamous 'papano', who remains unknown. It has also been disclosed that Tracey's new husband, Frank Badu, is a former Kumawood actor who once dated actress Vivian Jill.

At the back of these reports, some social media users have been speaking against their marriage but the couple has been reminding their naysayers that they will be doing this for better or for worse and until death do them apart.

Yesterday, her husband shared a video of himself being driven around town by Tracey his wife. In the video, the happy couple showed off their wedding rings whilst listening to Akwaboah's 'Obiaa' love song which features Cina Soul.