Tracey Boakye throws back to wedding day; says 'I’m the happiest woman right now'

Tracey Boakye is off the market and he wants you to know it's seven days already.

Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu
Tracey Boakye and her husband, Frank Badu

The Ghanaian actress tied the knot with Frank Badu at a ceremony held last week in Kumasi. Since then, the couple has become the hottest topic on the internet as news of their marriage surprised many social media users.

According to Tracey Boakye who once spoke against getting married in an interview with blogger Zion Felix, she is the happiest woman in the world right now because of her marriage.

The mother of two said this as she shared a photo to mark the one-week commemoration of her wedding. "Exactly a week ago by this time 😊. Thank you Jesus 🙏🏿. I’m the happiest woman right now!!!," she wrote.

Before their union, Tracey has been known for dating her infamous 'papano', who remains unknown. It has also been disclosed that Tracey's new husband, Frank Badu, is a former Kumawood actor who once dated actress Vivian Jill.

At the back of these reports, some social media users have been speaking against their marriage but the couple has been reminding their naysayers that they will be doing this for better or for worse and until death do them apart.

Yesterday, her husband shared a video of himself being driven around town by Tracey his wife. In the video, the happy couple showed off their wedding rings whilst listening to Akwaboah's 'Obiaa' love song which features Cina Soul.

The post on Frank's Instagram page was captioned "unless they kill God 🙏❤️ #francey22 Yaa, I love you 😘" and it attracted Tracey his wife who dropped a comment on the post. She wrote "mine".

