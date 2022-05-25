RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Van Vicker and his wife enjoy vacation in Spain

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Actor Van Vicker and his wife have had one of the most successful celebrity marriages ever and they both make remind us how beautiful love is every time they celebrate their union on social media.

Van Vicker and wife
Van Vicker and wife

Popular Ghanaian actor Van Vicker, and his beautiful wife, Adwoa Vicker are currently in Spain having a very good time as seen in visuals on social media.

Recommended articles

The happy duo may have just taken some time off their busy schedule to let their heads down on some of the most rejuvenating beaches in the heart of Spain.

A photo on Van Vicker's page on Instagram shows a beautiful moment captured along the seashore of him together with his wife beaming in their white vacation regalia.

Van is seen in white shorts beautifully matching his white wavy shirt which he flaunts his chiseled abs with an open button whiles Adwoa takes us on a summer cruise in similar outfits but with a bit of skin display; a vacation summer tradition.

The vacation photo on Van Vicker's page was captioned:

" A little mollycoddle helps with "

Van Vicker has consistently expressed how much his significant other means to him publicly. Earlier this year, on January 24 when Adjoa Vicker turned 45, the award-winning actor indicated that he would go to any length to let the world know how his wife means to him and their children.

He captioned a lovely message for his wife who turned 45 and recounted how he met her when she was only 17 years old, adding that it was the first birthday he spent with her.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Aisha Modi gets fans talking over flashing nipples in 'Buga' challenge (WATCH)

Aisha Modi

Kumawood actor: Osei Tutu dies aged 51

Osei Tutu

Ras Nene: Dr. Likee 'cries' as Kumawood actor Osei Tutu reported dead

Ras Nene and Dr Likee

Late Osinachi doesn’t sing ‘Ekweme’ at night from the mortuary; Hospital debunks claim

Osinachi Nwachukwu. [BBC]