Van Vicker and his wife enjoy vacation in Spain

The happy duo may have just taken some time off their busy schedule to let their heads down on some of the most rejuvenating beaches in the heart of Spain.

A photo on Van Vicker's page on Instagram shows a beautiful moment captured along the seashore of him together with his wife beaming in their white vacation regalia.

Van is seen in white shorts beautifully matching his white wavy shirt which he flaunts his chiseled abs with an open button whiles Adwoa takes us on a summer cruise in similar outfits but with a bit of skin display; a vacation summer tradition.

The vacation photo on Van Vicker's page was captioned:

" A little mollycoddle helps with "

Van Vicker has consistently expressed how much his significant other means to him publicly. Earlier this year, on January 24 when Adjoa Vicker turned 45, the award-winning actor indicated that he would go to any length to let the world know how his wife means to him and their children.