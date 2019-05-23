The Ga rapper, during a radio conversation, has mentioned D Black, Patapaa and Kwaw Kese as ‘wack rappers' and that has sparked a sour relationship between them, which has just been flamed up once again.

The Black Avenue Music Boss, later disclosed that the “Aletse” rapper attacked his lyrical dexterity on purpose to gain some relevance as he later approached him secretly, begging for a music collaboration between them to shock the sans.

In a new tweet, Tinny has revisited the topic by saying that D Black reacted to his comments like a lady. “ … it’s all about choices!! voiced out those I listen no more and they became emotional… ladies of today” he tweeted.

In a quick reply from the “Vera” rapper, he said if Tinny is not the “lady” instead, he should bring it on when they meet in person.

See their tweets below.