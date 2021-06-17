‘We are tired of handkerchiefs, shirts on Father’s Day’ - Van Vicker laments

He made this statement in one of his Instagram posts on Thursday, June 17.

“We do not want mugs, hankies, cufflinks, shirts, ties, etc for Father’s Day. We are tired ooo,” he lamented. “Please change the narrative this year. Study daddy (father) and you will decipher what he TRULY NEEDS.”

He revealed that what fathers truly need on Father’s Day are ‘watches, shoes, customized grooming sets, masculine travel bags, exquisite pens, new glasses frames and sunglasses,’ adding that people should ‘stop the superficiality and conventional’ gifts for fathers.

“Let me give you some insights: Watches, Shoes, Customized Grooming sets, Masculine travel bags, exquisite pens, new glasses frames, sunglasses. The list is not exhaustive.”

“Our loved ones need to give Father's gift more thought and stop the superficiality and conventional. Ya br3. Let the REAL FATHERS STAND UP!,” he concluded.