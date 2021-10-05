This Ghanaian singer in her new 'Heat' song made it known that she is tired of eating 'Gobe' which is beans with gari, and sarcastically added that she also wants to live a Range Rover life like Serwaa Amihere and Nana Aba Anamoah.
Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)
Wendy Shay has hit a street in Germany with her mother to sell pure water.
Accordingly, Wendy is working hard to live her dream life as she has taken to the streets of Germany to sell with her mother, in order, to promote her song and message.
In a TikTok video she has shared on her Instagram page, the mother and daughter could be seen carrying a pan and bowl to sell whilst acting out the lyrics of the song. The video has since gathered over 155,000 views with more than 800 comments.
She captioned the post "my Mom hopped in the trend. After the 777th time, I managed to get my beautiful mum to get it right (it wasn’t easy o)". Watch the cute mother and daughter video below which has got fans talking.
