Out of the spare time and boredom the Coronavirus lockdown has left social media users with, Ghanaian music lovers have been debating on various topics around music on social media whilst also comparing some musicians to others.

This started after the first leg of the #BehindDaHitz challenge Sarkodie has called for, happened last night between Jay Q and Appietus, who thrilled fans with classic throwback songs they produced for the likes of Buk Bak, VIP, MzBel, Ofori Ampongsah and others years back.

READ ALSO: I'll be underground if not for songs like "Enjoyment" - KiDi fires critics

In the same spirit, tweeps have started comparing Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie and M.anifesr against each other and Wendy Shay is warning them before extending any comparison to her. According to the songstress who brags as Queen of Gh Music, she doesn’t want to be matched against musician unless it is Beyonce.

Beyonce Beyonce/Instagram

“I Dey see say some people dey pair Artists together....me if eno be Beyoncé make nobody pair me with any Artist. Ghana wake up !!” she tweeted and that has fast attracted reactions on the microblogging platform. See her tweet below and what some fans are saying so far.