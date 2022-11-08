Wendy Shay's track list of her upcoming EP ‘Enigma’ is officially out

Wendy has released the official tracklist for her upcoming Ep ‘Enigma’. The project which is set for a November, 11 release has 7 solid songs with no feature that were created by herself and the talented team for all music lovers.

Ghanaian female musician, Wendy Addo is popularly known as Wendy Shay is set to drop her first EP captioned Enigma.

“Enigma” which means ‘A person or thing that is mysterious or difficult to understand,’ suggests that Wendy Shay is about to tell the story of how difficult it is for people to understand her unorthodox brand.

The original release date as revealed by the Rufftown Records signed songstress was Friday, October 21, 2022. However, Rufftown Records and Wendy Shay pushed the release of the ‘Enigma’ EP to November 11, 2022.

Wendy Shay, to whet the appetite of all her fans and give music lovers an insight into what they should expect on the full EP released the first single ‘Heaven’ off the EP on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Sharing the tracklist on her social media pages, the ‘Warning’ hitmaker said “It’s an honor to share my growth with you,7 solid songs created by myself and the talented team … Friday is the day

11.11. 22”

Wendy Shay with Rufftown Records has a conviction that all their fans and music lovers across the world will be blown away when her first EP is finally released on November 11, 2022.

Wendy Shay Pulse Ghana