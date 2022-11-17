Wizkid pays tribute to Davido at his MSG Madison Square garden concert

During Wizkid’s performance, DJ Tunez, played Davido’s 2011 smash hit song “Dami Duro” to the admiration of the crowd.

The gesture charged up fans as they clapped and danced to show appreciation to Wizkid for the rare gesture.

In videos making rounds on the Internet, the DJ said, “Davido we love you, OBO, we love you. I see you Davido. This one is for OBO.”

The act is understood to be a message of support to Davido and Chioma over the recent loss of their son, Ifeanyi who drowned and died in the pool back in October at the family’s residence in Lagos State.

Wizkid and Davido kindled reconciliation rumors some months ago after the two had what we could call one of the Nigerian music industry's biggest beef.

Although the reason for their strained relationship remained unknown, it can be traced as far back as 2011, during their startup days in the industry.

Meanwhile Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland are yet to respond to their son’s death.

He has, however, canceled his Are We African Yet (A.W.A.Y) concert which was slated to hold in November 2022.