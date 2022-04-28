RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'You are undisputedly number 1' - Yul Edochie tells wife after 2nd wife and baby drama

Selorm Tali

Yul Edochie has stirred controversy since yesterday after shockingly introducing an actress as his second wife and mother of his newborn son.

"It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. @stardikeyuledochie Born by my second wife @judyaustin1 And I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children," the actor captioned a post.

The Instagram post immediately went viral after the known wife of the Nollywood actor dropped a comment on the post to say that "may God judge you both".

The post stirred drama on social which has seen Yul Edochie trending in Ghana, Nigeria and other countries. According to reports, he cheated on his wife to date the actress he has been working with before impregnating her and marrying her secretly.

Yul is known to have been a proud husband to May as he never hesitates from celebrating her on social media for choosing to marry them when life wasn't rosy for him.

In the thick of the controversy and drama, Yul Edochie appears to be unbothered with everything under his control. Despite the insults, he has shared a photo of his wife on social this morning, with a caption that is fueling the drama.

"NUMBER ONE.❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mayyuledochie Undisputed," he wrote. The post has since gathered over 46,000 likes within three hours with more than 20,000 comments from social media users who got a lot to say.

"Wat women take shall,,, this is very very disrespectful, wil u take this if it was d other way round," @dr_gelkyk29 wrote and another Instragramer, @jessica_preticco added that "this is unnecessary man, I thought you were different and responsible. Just rest ,this doesn't solve the damage you made to her".

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

