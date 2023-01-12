'You don't have a brother,' Nana Tonardo goes hard on Afia Schwar over brother's death

“She uses the least opportunity to beg for stuff. I have seen that Afia Schwarzenegger is going round peddling some heavy lies. She is claiming that her brother is dead and I have seen that some shallow minded people are also falling for it," he said.

"They have started sympathizing with her and its sad. You’re doing all these because of public sympathy. Do you have a brother? We’ve been together for more than 14 years and you don’t have any brother," Nana Tornado said.

He further alleged that "the guy isn’t her brother. He was a Kumasi boy who was based in South Africa. He is a known tailor in Ahensan, Kumasi. When did he become your brother? You want to take advantage of Richard’s death to beg for money like what you did with your father’s funeral".

According to Tonardo, "the family wants to bury him as soon as possible. We both know he was very strong and healthy. It has been alleged that before Richard died he disclosed that he was poisoned by a close friend. He complained of severe stomach pains".

Making further allegation, he said "we all know Richard was living with Afia Schwarzenegger. According to reports, Richard complained he wasn’t feeling well and Afia transported him to Agogo hospital in Kumasi, exactly two weeks after, he died. Conduct an autopsy to check what really happened. Don’t bury him now".

The past few days, Afia Schwarzenegger has consistently shared posts to announce the death of a man whom she identified as her brother.

“My brother Richard Osei Bonsu is dead. Just exactly 1 week to my father's 1 year. Please I beg everyone to give me and my family privacy in this difficult time. Thank you. It is well. Rest in peace Abban,” she wrote on Instagram.