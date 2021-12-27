‘Your artistes come to Ghana before the world recognizes them’ - Shatta Wale fires back at Nigerians

Charging his teeming fans at the stadium, he continued that "they told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria".

The short clip of his statement went viral and has since been attracting tirades from some Nigerian social media users.

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale took to Twitter to reply the Nigerians coming at him. “As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say Fuck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this ,I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country ,until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said “bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana .. I can make that stop ..Don’t dare me ..