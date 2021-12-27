RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

‘Your artistes come to Ghana before the world recognizes them’ - Shatta Wale fires back at Nigerians

Authors:

Selorm Tali

Shatta Wale has replied to the backlash from Nigerians after his recent comment sparked outrage on social media.

Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale

During Shatta Wale and Medikal’s recent concert dubbed ‘Freedom Wave’ the dancehall act decided to seize a moment to throw jabs at his critics, saying that "do you know that majority of people in the Ghana music industry are fools?"

Recommended articles

Charging his teeming fans at the stadium, he continued that "they told me that I won’t be able to fill my stadium. I don’t look up to any stupid Nigeria artiste I look up to my fans. Fuck Nigeria".

The short clip of his statement went viral and has since been attracting tirades from some Nigerian social media users.

Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale
Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Nigerians descend on Shatta Wale Pulse Ghana

Shatta Wale took to Twitter to reply the Nigerians coming at him. “As for Nigerians they think they can always say what they want to say Fuck your talks ya’ll who think I spoke the truth this ,I don’t even remember you guys promoting Ghanaian artiste in your country ,until u guys will realize your artiste blow in Ghana to say thank you ..F” he tweeted.

In another tweet, he said “bring it on and your artiste won’t get that hype they get from Ghana .. I can make that stop ..Don’t dare me ..

It’s the truth, your artiste come here for numbers before the world can recognize them .. Appreciate Ghana supporting your artiste and stop this foolishness” See his tweets below.

Authors:

Selorm Tali Selorm Tali A professionally trained sociopolitical Talkative (Analyst), ruthlessly gossiping about everyone famous for the pop culture. Topics on Religion, Politics and Entertainment sucks his pen’s ink most.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Stephanie Benson goes naked, says ‘my skin is the best outfit I’ll ever wear’ (PHOTO)

Stephanie Benson

‘Wifey of the Year’ says social media as Fella Makafui twerks for Medikal on stage (VIDEO)

Fella Makafui and Medikal

Afia Schwarzenegger deletes video blasting Samira Bawumia for gifting her a book

Afia Schwarzenegger at the meeting with the IGP

‘If you be man, step there and see wonders’ - How fans ‘threatened’ NAM1 ahead of Bhim Concert

Stonebwoy and Nam1