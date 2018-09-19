Pulse.com.gh logo
Yvonnne Okoro comments on her Miss Universe dress


Miss Universe Dress Them bad boys wanted to come out and play so Yvonne Okoro let them

Yvonne Okoro has a checky remark on her boobs showing in her dress for Miss Universe Ghana and we love it!

  Published:
play

Sensational Ghanaian actress,Yvonne Okoro has explained why her boobs were showing in the dress she wore to miss universe Ghana 2018 finale.

According to the actress, she started this weight loss journey for 3 weeks and has already lost 9 kilograms so far and still going.

She also added that she had no health issues and just missed being slim.

Yvonne Okoro sparked uproar on social media on September 15, 2018 when she showed up at the Miss Universe Ghana 2018 wearing a beautiful red dress exposing her boobs.

Sharing one of the photos on her Instagram page, Miss Yvonne Okoro actress wrote:

So started this weight loss journey with @skinfidence_gh for 3weeks now. They deliver delicious but healthy meals. Lost 9kgs so far and still going. No, I have no health issues just missed being slim and healthy. P.S-them bad boys wanted to come out n play, so I let them”.

The PS in her post is probably talking about letting those boobs out to play after a host of social media comments on her dress.

