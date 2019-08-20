The Paramount Chief for Gomoa Afransi, Nana Obranu Ogyedom Kwesi Atta, purchased the album for that amount.

Patapaa officially launched his 16-track album last Friday at the Swedru Sports Stadium in the Central region.

The album features fellow artistes Articlewan, Sista Afia, Stonebwoy, Medikal, Kwaw Kese and Fameye on some songs.

Friday’s launch was graced by the likes of Kwaw Kese, Wendy Shay, Articlewan and Kofi Kinaata.

The GNA reports that Paramount Chief for Gomoa Afransi, Nana Obranu Ogyedom Kwesi Atta, purchased the first copy of the album for Gh¢60,000.

The singer continues to gain relevance and make a name for himself following the release if the popular song “One Corner”.

Patapaa has had an eventful last two years, with his popular song ‘One Corner’ making waves across the country.

Recently, he was named among the list of artistes who represented Ghana at this year’s Ghana Meets Naija concert.

His ‘one corner’ song was also nominated for the Most Popular Song of The Year category at last year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), although he did not win.

In addition, his “Scopatumanaa” verse has become a term used worldwide.