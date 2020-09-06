StoneBwoy was featured on ‘Avrakedabra’ album by the legendary reggae group which was recorded by Morgan Heritage.

A win by Morgan Heritage in the ‘Best Reggae Album’ category would have made StoneBwoy grab his first Grammy Award, but they missed out on the award to Damian Marley’s ‘Stony Hill‘ at the event which was organised on 28th January 2018 at the Madison Square Gardens, New York.

Two years after the awards ceremony was organised StoneBwoy has finally received a citation from Grammy in recognition of his nomination

The Ashaiman based musician took to his Instagram handle to express his excitement for receiving the certificate for his Grammy nomination in 2017.

StoneBwoy won the Best International Act: Africa category at the 2015 BET Awards and Artist of the Year at the 2015 Ghana Music Awards